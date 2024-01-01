Serve /static-assets from Azure Blob Storage
Route requests with a URI path starting with
/static-assets to an Azure Blob Storage container using Cloud Connector.
To serve static assets from an Azure Blob Storage container:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Navigate to Rules > Cloud Connector.
- Select Microsoft Azure - Blob Storage as your cloud provider.
- Enter the bucket URL. Here’s how to structure it:
- Subdomain-style URL: Set the hostname to
<BUCKET_NAME>.blob.core.windows.net. In this case, your bucket should include a folder named
static-assets, and files should be placed inside this folder. For example,
https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/static-assets/style.csswill map to
https://<BUCKET_NAME>.blob.core.windows.net/static-assets/style.css.
- (Optional) Use the Rewrite URL feature of Transform Rules to adjust the URL structure. For example, you can create a URL rewrite that changes
/static-assetsto
/my-pages-project/static-assetsto match the file structure of your object storage bucket.
- Click Next and enter a descriptive name like “Serve static assets from Azure” in Cloud Connector name.
- Under If, select Custom filter expression and enter the following expression:
http.request.full_uri wildcard "https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/static-assets/*"
- Select Deploy to activate the rule.
This setup ensures that all traffic to
https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/static-assets/* is served from your Azure Blob Storage container. Make sure to replace
<YOUR_HOSTNAME> with your actual hostname and adjust the example paths according to your setup.