Serve /static-assets from Azure Blob Storage

To serve static assets from an Azure Blob Storage container:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain. Navigate to Rules > Cloud Connector. Select Microsoft Azure - Blob Storage as your cloud provider. Enter the bucket URL. Here’s how to structure it: Subdomain-style URL: Set the hostname to <BUCKET_NAME>.blob.core.windows.net . In this case, your bucket should include a folder named static-assets , and files should be placed inside this folder. For example, https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/static-assets/style.css will map to https://<BUCKET_NAME>.blob.core.windows.net/static-assets/style.css . (Optional) Use the Rewrite URL feature of Transform Rules to adjust the URL structure. For example, you can create a URL rewrite that changes /static-assets to /my-pages-project/static-assets to match the file structure of your object storage bucket. Click Next and enter a descriptive name like “Serve static assets from Azure” in Cloud Connector name. Under If, select Custom filter expression and enter the following expression: http.request.full_uri wildcard "https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/static-assets/*"

Select Deploy to activate the rule.