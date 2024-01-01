Route /images to an S3 Bucket
Route requests with a URI path starting with
/images to a specific AWS S3 bucket using Cloud Connector.
To route requests to
/images on your domain to an AWS S3 bucket:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Navigate to Rules > Cloud Connector.
- Select Amazon Web Services - S3 as your cloud provider.
- Enter the bucket URL. You can structure this in two ways:
- Subdomain-style URL: Set the hostname to
<BUCKET_NAME>.s3.amazonaws.com. In this case, your files should be organized in the root of the bucket, meaning the URI path will map directly to the file. For example,
https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/images/file.jpgwill map to
https://<BUCKET_NAME>.s3.amazonaws.com/images/file.jpg.
- URI path-style URL: Set the hostname to
s3.amazonaws.com. Here, your bucket must include a folder named
images, and files should be placed inside this folder. The URI path will then include the bucket name, like
https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/<BUCKET_NAME>/images/file.jpgmapping to
https://s3.amazonaws.com/<BUCKET_NAME>/images/file.jpg.
- Subdomain-style URL: Set the hostname to
- (Optional) Use the Rewrite URL feature of Transform Rules to adjust the URL structure. For example, you can create a URL rewrite that changes
/imagesto
/<BUCKET_NAME>/imagesto match the URI path-style URL structure.
- Click Next and enter a descriptive name like “Route images to S3” in Cloud Connector name.
- Under If, select Custom filter expression and enter the following expression:
http.request.full_uri wildcard "https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/images/*"
Replace
<YOUR_HOSTNAME>with desired hostname.
- Select Deploy to activate the rule.
This setup will route all traffic to
https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/images/* directly to your S3 bucket. Make sure to replace
<YOUR_HOSTNAME> with your actual hostname and adjust the example paths according to your setup.