Response header modification API parameter reference
To set an HTTP response header, set the following parameters in the
action_parameters field:
operation:
set
Include one of the following parameters to define a static or dynamic value:
- value: Specifies a static value for the HTTP response header.
- expression: Specifies the expression that defines a value for the HTTP response header.
To remove an HTTP response header, set the following parameter in the
action_parameters field:
- operation:
remove
Static header value parameters
The full syntax of the
action_parameters field to define a static HTTP response header value is the following:
"action_parameters": { "headers": { "<HEADER_NAME>": { "operation": "set", "value": "<URI_PATH_VALUE>" } }
}
Dynamic header value parameters
The full syntax of the
action_parameters field to define a dynamic HTTP response header value using an expression is the following:
"action_parameters": { "headers": { "<HEADER_NAME>": { "operation": "set", "expression": "<EXPRESSION>" } }
}
Header removal parameters
The full syntax of the
action_parameters field to remove an HTTP response header is the following:
"action_parameters": { "headers": { "<HEADER_NAME>": { "operation": "remove" } }
}
Different header modifications in the same rule
The same rule can modify different HTTP response headers using different operations (set or remove a header). For example, a single rule can set the value of a header and remove a different header. The syntax of such a rule could be the following:
"action_parameters": { "headers": { "<HEADER_NAME_1>": { "operation": "set", "value": "<HEADER_VALUE_1>" }, "<HEADER_NAME_2>": { "operation": "remove" } }
}