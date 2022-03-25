Response header modification API parameter reference

To set an HTTP response header, set the following parameters in the action_parameters field:

operation : set

Include one of the following parameters to define a static or dynamic value: value : Specifies a static value for the HTTP response header. expression : Specifies the expression that defines a value for the HTTP response header.



To remove an HTTP response header, set the following parameter in the action_parameters field:

operation: remove

​​ Static header value parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field to define a static HTTP response header value is the following:

"action_parameters" : { "headers" : { "<HEADER_NAME>" : { "operation" : "set" , "value" : "<URI_PATH_VALUE>" } } }

​​ Dynamic header value parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field to define a dynamic HTTP response header value using an expression is the following:

"action_parameters" : { "headers" : { "<HEADER_NAME>" : { "operation" : "set" , "expression" : "<EXPRESSION>" } } }

Check the available fields and functions you can use in an expression.

​​ Header removal parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field to remove an HTTP response header is the following:

"action_parameters" : { "headers" : { "<HEADER_NAME>" : { "operation" : "remove" } } }

​​ Different header modifications in the same rule

The same rule can modify different HTTP response headers using different operations (set or remove a header). For example, a single rule can set the value of a header and remove a different header. The syntax of such a rule could be the following: