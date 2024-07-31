Cloudflare Docs
Rules
  Remove response headers

Remove from response all headers that start with a certain name.
export default {
    async fetch(request) {
        // Define the prefix of the headers you want to remove
        const headerPrefix = "x-header-";


        // Receive response from the origin
        const response = await fetch(request);


        // Create a new Headers object to modify response headers
        const newHeaders = new Headers(response.headers);


        // Remove headers that start with the specified prefix
        for (const [key] of newHeaders.entries()) {
            if (key.startsWith(headerPrefix)) {
                newHeaders.delete(key);
            }
        }


        // Return the modified response with updated headers
        return new Response(response.body, {
            status: response.status,
            headers: newHeaders
        });
    },

};