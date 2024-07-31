Remove response headers
Remove from response all headers that start with a certain name.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Define the prefix of the headers you want to remove const headerPrefix = "x-header-";
// Receive response from the origin const response = await fetch(request);
// Create a new Headers object to modify response headers const newHeaders = new Headers(response.headers);
// Remove headers that start with the specified prefix for (const [key] of newHeaders.entries()) { if (key.startsWith(headerPrefix)) { newHeaders.delete(key); } }
// Return the modified response with updated headers return new Response(response.body, { status: response.status, headers: newHeaders }); },
};