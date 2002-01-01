Configure via API

Configure a rule via API

You can configure Cloud Connector rules using the Cloudflare API.

Required permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Cloud Connector rules must have at least the following permission:

Zone > Cloud Connector > Write

Note A token with this permission is only valid for the Cloud Connector endpoints described in this page. You cannot use it to interact with the http_cloud_connector phase via Rulesets API.

Endpoints

To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Cloud Connector endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {zone_id} argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The following table summarizes the available operations.

Operation Verb + Endpoint List Cloud Connector rules GET zones/{zone_id}/cloud_connector/rules Create/update/delete Cloud Connector rules PUT /zones/{zone_id}/cloud_connector/rules

Example API calls

List of Cloud Connector rules

The following example returns a list of existing Cloud Connector rules:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/cloud_connector/rules \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Example response { " result " : [ { " id " : "<RULE_1_ID>" , " provider " : "aws_s3" , " expression " : "http.request.uri.path wildcard \" /images/* \" " , " description " : "Connect to S3 bucket containing images" , " enabled " : true , " parameters " : { " host " : "examplebucketwithimages.s3.north-eu.amazonaws.com" } } ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

The following example request will replace all existing Cloud Connector rules with a single rule:

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/cloud_connector/rules" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '[ { "expression": "http.request.uri.path wildcard \"/images/*\"", "provider": "aws_s3", "description": "Connect to S3 bucket containing images", "parameters": { "host": "examplebucketwithimages.s3.north-eu.amazonaws.com" } } ]'

The required body parameters for each rule are: expression , provider , and parameters.host .

The provider value must be one of the following: aws_s3 , azure_storage , and gcp_storage .