 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Configure via API

Configure a rule via API

You can configure Cloud Connector rules using the Cloudflare API.

Required permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Cloud Connector rules must have at least the following permission:

  • Zone > Cloud Connector > Write

Endpoints

To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Cloud Connector endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {zone_id} argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The following table summarizes the available operations.

OperationVerb + Endpoint
List Cloud Connector rulesGET zones/{zone_id}/cloud_connector/rules
Create/update/delete Cloud Connector rulesPUT /zones/{zone_id}/cloud_connector/rules

Example API calls

List of Cloud Connector rules

The following example returns a list of existing Cloud Connector rules:

Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/cloud_connector/rules \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Example response
{
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "<RULE_1_ID>",
      "provider": "aws_s3",
      "expression": "http.request.uri.path wildcard \"/images/*\"",
      "description": "Connect to S3 bucket containing images",
      "enabled": true,
      "parameters": {
        "host": "examplebucketwithimages.s3.north-eu.amazonaws.com"
      }
    }
  ],
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

Create/update/delete Cloud Connector rules

The following example request will replace all existing Cloud Connector rules with a single rule:

Terminal window
curl --request PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/cloud_connector/rules" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '[
  {
    "expression": "http.request.uri.path wildcard \"/images/*\"",
    "provider": "aws_s3",
    "description": "Connect to S3 bucket containing images",
    "parameters": {
      "host": "examplebucketwithimages.s3.north-eu.amazonaws.com"
    }
  }
]'

The required body parameters for each rule are: expression, provider, and parameters.host.

The provider value must be one of the following: aws_s3, azure_storage, and gcp_storage.

Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal Cookie Settings