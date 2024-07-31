Route to a different origin based on origin response
If response to the original request is not
200 OK or a redirect, send to another origin.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Send original request to the origin const response = await fetch(request);
// If response is not 200 OK or a redirect, send to another origin if (!response.ok && !response.redirected) { // First, clone the original request to construct a new request const newRequest = new Request(request); // Add a header to identify a re-routed request at the new origin newRequest.headers.set("X-Rerouted", "1"); // Clone the original URL const url = new URL(request.url); // Send request to a different origin / hostname url.hostname = "example.com"; // Serve response to the new request from the origin return await fetch(url, newRequest); }
// If response is 200 OK or a redirect, serve it return response; },
};