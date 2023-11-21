Rules troubleshooting
Interaction between Cloudflare challenges and Rules features
If you are issuing a challenge for a given URI path that has one or more Rules features enabled, you should exclude URI paths starting with
/cdn-cgi/challenge-platform/ in your rule expressions to avoid challenge loops.
For example, define a compound expression for your rule using the
and operator and the
starts_with() function:
<OTHER_RULE_CONDITIONS> and not starts_with(http.request.uri, "/cdn-cgi/challenge-platform/")