Rules troubleshooting

​​ Interaction between Cloudflare challenges and Rules features

If you are issuing a challenge for a given URI path that has one or more Rules features enabled, you should exclude URI paths starting with /cdn-cgi/challenge-platform/ in your rule expressions to avoid challenge loops.

For example, define a compound expression for your rule using the and operator and the starts_with() function:


<OTHER_RULE_CONDITIONS> and not starts_with(http.request.uri, "/cdn-cgi/challenge-platform/")