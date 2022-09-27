Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects
The source and target URLs of a URL Redirect support different URL components.
In the reference table below, the provided URL component examples are based on the following URL:
https://user:[email protected]:443/search?q=term#results
|URL component
|Supported in source URL
|Supported in target URL
|Scheme
(for example,
https)
|Yes,
http or
https only
(optional)
|Yes
|User information
(for example,
user:password)
|No
|Yes (optional)
|Host
(for example,
www.example.com)
|Yes
|Yes (optional)
|Port
(for example,
443)
|No
|Yes (optional)
|Path
(for example,
/search)
|Yes
|Yes
|Query string
(for example,
q=term)
|No
|Yes, if Preserve query string is false (optional)
|Fragment
(for example,
results)
|No
|Yes (optional)
Bulk Redirects also support target URLs without an authority component 1, like the following URL:
magnet:?xt=urn:btih:2bd9d334e8d1e5bd7768755173222db5c6dea13b&dn=archlinux-2021.07.01-x86_64.iso
The URL authority is the combination of user information, host, and port components. ↩︎