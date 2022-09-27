Cloudflare Docs
Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects

The source and target URLs of a URL Redirect support different URL components.

In the reference table below, the provided URL component examples are based on the following URL:

https://user:[email protected]:443/search?q=term#results
URL componentSupported in source URLSupported in target URL
Scheme
(for example, https)		Yes, http or https only
(optional)		Yes
User information
(for example, user:password)		NoYes (optional)
Host
(for example, www.example.com)		YesYes (optional)
Port
(for example, 443)		NoYes (optional)
Path
(for example, /search)		YesYes
Query string
(for example, q=term)		NoYes, if Preserve query string is false (optional)
Fragment
(for example, results)		NoYes (optional)

Bulk Redirects also support target URLs without an authority component 1, like the following URL:

magnet:?xt=urn:btih:2bd9d334e8d1e5bd7768755173222db5c6dea13b&dn=archlinux-2021.07.01-x86_64.iso

  1. The URL authority is the combination of user information, host, and port components. ↩︎