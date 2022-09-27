Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects

The source and target URLs of a URL Redirect support different URL components.

In the reference table below, the provided URL component examples are based on the following URL:

URL component Supported in source URL Supported in target URL Scheme

(for example, https ) Yes, http or https only

(optional) Yes User information

(for example, user:password ) No Yes (optional) Host

(for example, www.example.com ) Yes Yes (optional) Port

(for example, 443 ) No Yes (optional) Path

(for example, /search ) Yes Yes Query string

(for example, q=term ) No Yes, if Preserve query string is false (optional) Fragment

(for example, results ) No Yes (optional)

Bulk Redirects also support target URLs without an authority component , like the following URL: