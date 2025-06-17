Add a request header for subrequests from other zones

Text in Expression Editor (replace
Create a request header transform rule to add an HTTP header when the Workers subrequest comes from a different zone.
The following request header transform rule adds an HTTP header to Workers subrequests coming from a different zone:
Text in Expression Editor (replace
myappexample.com with your domain):
Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static
Header name:
X-External-Workers-Subrequest
Value:
1
The
cf.worker.upstream_zone field used in the rule expression is set to empty if the current request is not a Workers subrequest.