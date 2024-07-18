Rewrite blog archive URLs to support a new URL format

To rewrite the URLs of a blog archive that follow the URL format /posts/<YYYY>-<MM>-<DD>-<TITLE> to the new format /posts/<YYYY>/<MM>/<DD>/<TITLE> , create the following rewrite URL rule:

Text in Expression Editor: http.request.uri.path ~ "^/posts/[0-9]+-[0-9]+-[0-9]+-.*" Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic: regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/posts/([0-9]+)-([0-9]+)-([0-9]+)-(.*)$", "/posts/${1}/${2}/${3}/${4}")