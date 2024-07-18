Rewrite blog archive URLs to support a new URL format
To rewrite the URLs of a blog archive that follow the URL format
/posts/<YYYY>-<MM>-<DD>-<TITLE> to the new format
/posts/<YYYY>/<MM>/<DD>/<TITLE>, create the following rewrite URL rule:
Text in Expression Editor:
http.request.uri.path ~ "^/posts/[0-9]+-[0-9]+-[0-9]+-.*"
Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic:
regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/posts/([0-9]+)-([0-9]+)-([0-9]+)-(.*)$", "/posts/${1}/${2}/${3}/${4}")
The function
regex_replace() also allows you to extract parts of the URL using regular expressions’ capture groups. Create capture groups by putting part of the regular expression in parentheses. Then, reference a capture group using
${<NUMBER>} in the replacement string, where
<NUMBER> is the number of the capture group.