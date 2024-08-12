Common errors

Cloudflare Snippets may encounter specific errors during execution. Here are the common errors:

​​ Error 1201: Snippet tried to continue to origin multiple times

This error occurs when a Snippet attempts to call fetch(request) more than once.

Ensure that your Snippet code only calls fetch(request) once. This method is used to send the modified request to the origin server, and it should be called only once per Snippet to avoid conflicts.

​​ Error 1202: Snippets exceeded subrequests limit

This error occurs when the number of subrequests exceeds the limit for your Cloudflare plan.

Review your Snippet to ensure your code is within the subrequest limits for your plan. Each subrequest counts against your limit, including any redirects within a subrequest chain.