Common errors
Cloudflare Snippets may encounter specific errors during execution. Here are the common errors:
Error 1201: Snippet tried to continue to origin multiple times
This error occurs when a Snippet attempts to call
fetch(request) more than once.
Resolution
Ensure that your Snippet code only calls
fetch(request) once. This method is used to send the modified request to the origin server, and it should be called only once per Snippet to avoid conflicts.
Error 1202: Snippets exceeded subrequests limit
This error occurs when the number of subrequests exceeds the limit for your Cloudflare plan.
Resolution
Review your Snippet to ensure your code is within the subrequest limits for your plan. Each subrequest counts against your limit, including any redirects within a subrequest chain.