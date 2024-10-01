// Define configurable cache duration in seconds (default: 30 days) const CACHE_DURATION_SECONDS = 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 ; // Define which parts of the request to include in the cache key const USE_PATH = true ; // Include path in the cache key const USE_QUERY_STRING = true ; // Include query string in the cache key const INCLUDE_HEADERS = [ "User-Agent" ] ; // Headers to include in the cache key export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Generate a custom cache key based on user preferences const cacheKey = createCacheKey ( request ) ; console . log ( `Retrieving cache for: ${ cacheKey . url } .` ) // Access the default Cache API const cache = caches . default ; // Attempt to retrieve the cached response let response = await cache . match ( cacheKey ) ; if ( ! response ) { // Cache miss: Fetch the asset from the origin console . log ( `Cache miss for: ${ cacheKey . url } . Fetching from origin...` ) ; response = await fetch ( request ) ; // Wrap the origin response for caching response = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; // Set Cache-Control headers to define the TTL response . headers . set ( "Cache-Control" , `s-maxage= ${ CACHE_DURATION_SECONDS } ` ) ; response . headers . set ( "x-snippets-cache" , "stored" ) ; // Store the response in the cache await cache . put ( cacheKey , response . clone ()) ; } else { // Cache hit: Return the cached response console . log ( `Cache hit for: ${ cacheKey . url } .` ) ; response = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; response . headers . set ( "x-snippets-cache" , "hit" ) ; // Optionally check if the cache should expire based on age const ageHeader = response . headers . get ( "Age" ) ; if ( ageHeader && parseInt ( ageHeader , 10 ) > CACHE_DURATION_SECONDS ) { console . log ( `Cache expired for: ${ cacheKey . url } . Deleting cached response...` ) ; await cache . delete ( cacheKey ) ; response . headers . set ( "x-snippets-cache" , "deleted" ) ; } } // Return the response to the client return response ; }, }; /** * Function to create a custom cache key based on request properties * @ param { Request } request - The incoming request object * @ returns { Request } - A valid cache key based on the URL */ function createCacheKey ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Use the request's base URL const cacheKey = new URL ( url . origin ) ; // Start with the origin (scheme + hostname) // Optionally include the path if ( USE_PATH ) { cacheKey . pathname = url . pathname ; } // Optionally include the query string if ( USE_QUERY_STRING ) { cacheKey . search = url . search ; } // Optionally include specific headers if ( INCLUDE_HEADERS . length > 0 ) { const headerParts = INCLUDE_HEADERS . map ( header => ` ${ header } = ${ request . headers . get ( header ) || "" } ` ) . join ( "&" ) ; cacheKey . searchParams . append ( "headers" , headerParts ) ; } // Return the constructed URL as the cache key return new Request ( cacheKey . toString () , { method : "GET" } ) ; }