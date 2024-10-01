// Define configurable cache duration in seconds (default: 30 days)
const CACHE_DURATION_SECONDS = 30 * 24 * 60 * 60;
// Define which parts of the request to include in the cache key
const USE_PATH = true; // Include path in the cache key
const USE_QUERY_STRING = true; // Include query string in the cache key
const INCLUDE_HEADERS = ["User-Agent"]; // Headers to include in the cache key
async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
// Generate a custom cache key based on user preferences
const cacheKey = createCacheKey(request);
console.log(`Retrieving cache for: ${cacheKey.url}.`)
// Access the default Cache API
const cache = caches.default;
// Attempt to retrieve the cached response
let response = await cache.match(cacheKey);
// Cache miss: Fetch the asset from the origin
console.log(`Cache miss for: ${cacheKey.url}. Fetching from origin...`);
response = await fetch(request);
// Wrap the origin response for caching
response = new Response(response.body, response);
// Set Cache-Control headers to define the TTL
response.headers.set("Cache-Control", `s-maxage=${CACHE_DURATION_SECONDS}`);
response.headers.set("x-snippets-cache", "stored");
// Store the response in the cache
await cache.put(cacheKey, response.clone());
// Cache hit: Return the cached response
console.log(`Cache hit for: ${cacheKey.url}.`);
response = new Response(response.body, response);
response.headers.set("x-snippets-cache", "hit");
// Optionally check if the cache should expire based on age
const ageHeader = response.headers.get("Age");
if (ageHeader && parseInt(ageHeader, 10) > CACHE_DURATION_SECONDS) {
console.log(`Cache expired for: ${cacheKey.url}. Deleting cached response...`);
await cache.delete(cacheKey);
response.headers.set("x-snippets-cache", "deleted");
// Return the response to the client
* Function to create a custom cache key based on request properties
* @param {Request} request - The incoming request object
* @returns {Request} - A valid cache key based on the URL
function createCacheKey(request) {
const url = new URL(request.url); // Use the request's base URL
const cacheKey = new URL(url.origin); // Start with the origin (scheme + hostname)
// Optionally include the path
cacheKey.pathname = url.pathname;
// Optionally include the query string
cacheKey.search = url.search;
// Optionally include specific headers
if (INCLUDE_HEADERS.length > 0) {
const headerParts = INCLUDE_HEADERS.map(header => `${header}=${request.headers.get(header) || ""}`).join("&");
cacheKey.searchParams.append("headers", headerParts);
// Return the constructed URL as the cache key
return new Request(cacheKey.toString(), {