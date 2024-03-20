Changelog
2024-03-22
New TLS fields in rule expressions
Customers can now use new fields
cf.tls_client_hello_length (the length of the client hello message sent in a TLS handshake),
cf.tls_client_random (the value of the 32-byte random value provided by the client in a TLS handshake), and
cf.tls_client_extensions_sha1 (the SHA-1 fingerprint of TLS client extensions) in various products built on Ruleset Engine.
2024-03-20
Origin Rules now allow port numbers in Host Header Override
Customers can now use arbitrary port numbers in Host Header Override in Origin Rules. Previously, only hostname was allowed as a value (for example,
example.com). Now, you can set the value to
hostname:port (for example,
example.com:1234) as well.