Changelog

​​ 2024-03-22

​​ New TLS fields in rule expressions

Customers can now use new fields cf.tls_client_hello_length (the length of the client hello message sent in a TLS handshake), cf.tls_client_random (the value of the 32-byte random value provided by the client in a TLS handshake), and cf.tls_client_extensions_sha1 (the SHA-1 fingerprint of TLS client extensions) in various products built on Ruleset Engine.

​​ 2024-03-20

​​ Origin Rules now allow port numbers in Host Header Override

Customers can now use arbitrary port numbers in Host Header Override in Origin Rules. Previously, only hostname was allowed as a value (for example, example.com). Now, you can set the value to hostname:port (for example, example.com:1234) as well.