Rewrite path of archived blog posts
To rewrite all requests to
/news/2012/... to
/archive/news/2012/... you must add a reference to the content of the original URL. Create a new rewrite URL rule and define a dynamic URL path rewrite using an expression:
Text in Expression Editor:
starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/news/2012/")
Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic:
concat("/archive", http.request.uri.path)
The filter uses the
starts_with() function all paths starting with
/news/2012/. The dynamic path rewrite uses the
concat() function to concatenate a prefix to the original URL path of the HTTP request.