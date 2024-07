Rewrite URL query string of blog visitors

To rewrite a request to the /blog path to /blog?sort-by=date , create a rewrite URL rule with the following settings:

Text in Expression Editor: http.request.uri.path == "/blog" Text after Query > Rewrite to… > Static: sort-by=date

Additionally, set the path rewrite action of the same rule to Preserve so that the URL path does not change.