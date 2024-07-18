Examples
- Create a redirect rule to redirect visitors using mobile devices to a different hostname.
- Create a redirect rule to redirect requests for the administration area of
store.example.comto HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.
- Create a redirect rule to redirect United Kingdom and France visitors from the
example.comwebsite’s root path (
/) to their localized subdomains
https://gb.example.comand
https://fr.example.com, respectively.
- Create a redirect rule to redirect all URLs for a domain to point to the root of a new domain, including any subdomains of the old domain.
- Create a redirect rule to redirect all website visitors from the United Kingdom to a different domain, maintaining the current functionality in the same paths.
- Create a redirect rule to redirect all requests to a different domain, maintaining all functionality, except for the discontinued HTTP service (port 80).
- Create a redirect rule to redirect all requests for
smallshop.example.comto a different hostname using HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.
- Create a redirect rule to redirect visitors from
/contact-us/to the page’s new path
/contacts/.
- Create a redirect rule to redirect visitors from an old URL format with locale information to a new URL format.