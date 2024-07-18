Perform mobile redirects Create a redirect rule to redirect visitors using mobile devices to a different hostname.

Redirect admin area requests to HTTPS Create a redirect rule to redirect requests for the administration area of store.example.com to HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.

Redirect local visitors to specific subdomains Create a redirect rule to redirect United Kingdom and France visitors from the example.com website’s root path ( / ) to their localized subdomains https://gb.example.com and https://fr.example.com , respectively.

Redirect requests for a domain to a new domain Create a redirect rule to redirect all URLs for a domain to point to the root of a new domain, including any subdomains of the old domain.

Redirect requests from one country to a domain Create a redirect rule to redirect all website visitors from the United Kingdom to a different domain, maintaining the current functionality in the same paths.

Redirect requests from one domain to another Create a redirect rule to redirect all requests to a different domain, maintaining all functionality, except for the discontinued HTTP service (port 80).

Redirect requests to a different hostname Create a redirect rule to redirect all requests for smallshop.example.com to a different hostname using HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.

Redirect visitors to a new page URL Create a redirect rule to redirect visitors from /contact-us/ to the page’s new path /contacts/ .