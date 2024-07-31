Override a `Set-Cookie` header with a certain value
Get a specific
Set-Cookie header and update it with a certain value.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Receive response from the origin const response = await fetch(request)
// Create a new Headers object to modify response headers const newHeaders = new Headers(response.headers);
// Get all Set-Cookie headers const cookies = response.headers.get("Set-Cookie"); if (cookies) { // Split the Set-Cookie headers const cookieArray = cookies.split(/,(?=\s*[^;]+=[^;]+)/g); const updatedCookies = cookieArray.map(cookie => { // For example, replace the currency value with GBP if (cookie.trim().startsWith("currency=")) { return cookie.replace(/currency=[^;]+/, "currency=GBP"); } return cookie; });
// Delete the existing Set-Cookie headers newHeaders.delete("Set-Cookie");
// Add the updated Set-Cookie headers individually updatedCookies.forEach(cookie => { newHeaders.append("Set-Cookie", cookie.trim()); }); }
// Return the modified response with updated headers return new Response(response.body, { status: response.status, headers: newHeaders }); },
};