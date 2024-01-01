Redirect from WWW to root

This example creates a redirect rule that forwards HTTPS requests from the www subdomain ( www.example.com ) to the root domain ( example.com ), while retaining the original path and query string.

When incoming requests match Wildcard pattern Request URL : https://www.*

Then Target URL : https://${1}

: Status code : 301

: 301 Preserve query string: Enabled

This rule ensures that only HTTPS requests from www. subdomains are redirected to the root domain, leaving other requests (such as HTTP or non-www) unchanged.

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects: