Redirect from WWW to root

Create a redirect rule to forward HTTPS requests from the WWW subdomain to the root (also known as the “apex” or “naked” domain).

This example creates a redirect rule that forwards HTTPS requests from the www subdomain (www.example.com) to the root domain (example.com), while retaining the original path and query string.

When incoming requests match

  • Wildcard pattern
    • Request URL: https://www.*

Then

  • Target URL: https://${1}
  • Status code: 301
  • Preserve query string: Enabled

This rule ensures that only HTTPS requests from www. subdomains are redirected to the root domain, leaving other requests (such as HTTP or non-www) unchanged.

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:

Request URLTarget URLStatus code
https://www.example.com/products/https://example.com/products/301
https://www.store.example.com/products/https://store.example.com/products/301
https://store.example.com/products/(unchanged)n/a
https://www.example.com/admin/?logged_out=truehttps://example.com/admin/?logged_out=true301
http://www.example.com/?all_items=true(unchanged)n/a
http://example.com/admin/(unchanged)n/a
