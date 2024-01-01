Redirect from WWW to root

When incoming requests match
- Wildcard pattern
- Request URL:
https://www.*
- Request URL:
Then
- Target URL:
https://${1}
- Status code: 301
- Preserve query string: Enabled
Create a redirect rule to forward HTTPS requests from the WWW subdomain to the root (also known as the “apex” or “naked” domain).
This example creates a redirect rule that forwards HTTPS requests from the
www subdomain (
www.example.com) to the root domain (
example.com), while retaining the original path and query string.
When incoming requests match
https://www.*
Then
https://${1}
This rule ensures that only HTTPS requests from
www. subdomains are redirected to the root domain, leaving other requests (such as HTTP or non-www) unchanged.
For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:
|Request URL
|Target URL
|Status code
https://www.example.com/products/
https://example.com/products/
301
https://www.store.example.com/products/
https://store.example.com/products/
301
https://store.example.com/products/
|(unchanged)
|n/a
https://www.example.com/admin/?logged_out=true
https://example.com/admin/?logged_out=true
301
http://www.example.com/?all_items=true
|(unchanged)
|n/a
http://example.com/admin/
|(unchanged)
|n/a