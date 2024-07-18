Redirect admin area requests to HTTPS
This example dynamic redirect for zone
example.com will redirect requests for the administration area of a specific subdomain (
store.example.com) to HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.
When incoming requests match
- Field: SSL/HTTPS
- Value: Off
And
- Field: Hostname
- Operator: equals
- Value:
store.example.com
And
- Field: URI Path
- Operator: starts with
- Value:
/admin
If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
(not ssl and http.host eq "store.example.com" and starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/admin"))
Then
- Type: Dynamic
- Expression:
concat("https://", http.host, http.request.uri.path)
- Status code: 301
- Preserve query string: Enabled
The rule includes SSL/HTTPS: Off (
not ssl in the rule expression) to avoid redirect loops.
For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:
|Request URL
|Target URL
|Status code
http://store.example.com/admin/products/
https://store.example.com/admin/products/
301
https://store.example.com/admin/products/
|(unchanged)
|n/a
http://store.example.com/admin/?logged_out=true
https://store.example.com/admin/?logged_out=true
301
http://store.example.com/?all_items=true
|(unchanged)
|n/a
http://example.com/admin/
|(unchanged)
|n/a