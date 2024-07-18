Redirect admin area requests to HTTPS

This example dynamic redirect for zone example.com will redirect requests for the administration area of a specific subdomain ( store.example.com ) to HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.

When incoming requests match Field: SSL/HTTPS

SSL/HTTPS Value: Off And Field: Hostname

Hostname Operator: equals

equals Value: store.example.com And Field: URI Path

URI Path Operator: starts with

starts with Value: /admin If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:

(not ssl and http.host eq "store.example.com" and starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/admin")) Then Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Expression: concat("https://", http.host, http.request.uri.path)

Status code: 301

301 Preserve query string: Enabled

The rule includes SSL/HTTPS: Off ( not ssl in the rule expression) to avoid redirect loops.

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects: