A/B testing with same-URL direct access Set up an A/B test by controlling what response is served based on cookies.

Append dates to cookies to use with A/B testing Dynamically set a cookie expiration and test group.

Auth with headers Allow or deny a request based on a known pre-shared key in a header. This is not meant to replace the WebCrypto API

Bulk redirect based on a map object Redirect requests to certain URLs based on a mapped object to the request’s URL.

Country code redirect Redirect a response based on the country code in the header of a visitor.

Debugging logs Send debugging information in an errored response to a logging service.

Override a Set-Cookie header with a certain value Get a specific Set-Cookie header and update it with a certain value.

Redirect 403 Forbidden to a different page If origin responded with 403 Forbidden error code, redirect to different page.

Redirect from one domain to another Redirect all requests from one domain to another domain.

Remove fields from API response If origin responds with JSON , parse the response and delete fields to return a modified response.

Remove query strings before sending request to origin Remove certain query strings from a request before passing to the origin.

Remove response headers Remove from response all headers that start with a certain name.

Return information about the incoming request Respond with information about the incoming request provided by Cloudflare’s global network.

Route to a different origin based on origin response If response to the original request is not 200 OK or a redirect, send to another origin.

Send timestamp to origin as a custom header Convert timestamp to hexadecimal format and send it as a custom header to the origin.

Set security headers Set common security headers such as X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, and X-Content-Type-Options.

Sign requests Verify a signed request using the HMAC and SHA-256 algorithms or return a 403.

Slow down suspicious requests Define a delay to be used when incoming requests match a rule you consider suspicious.