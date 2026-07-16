You can use a CSV file to import URL redirects into a Bulk Redirect List using the Cloudflare dashboard. Each line in the CSV file must follow this format:
Only the
<SOURCE_URL> and
<TARGET_URL> values are mandatory. The default value of
<STATUS_CODE> is
301 and the default value for all the boolean parameters is
FALSE.
To enable one of the URL redirect parameters, use one of the following values:
TRUE or
true. To keep an option disabled, use one of
FALSE or
false, or enter a comma (delimiter) without entering any value.
All the lines in this example are valid lines that you can import in the dashboard:
- The source URL cannot include a query string. For details on which URL components are supported in source URLs, refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects.
- The CSV file must not include a header row with column names.
- A source/target URL must be enclosed in quotes (
") when it includes a comma (
,). You can always enclose URL values in quotes, but it is not required.
- You can skip an optional value by immediately entering a comma (the delimiter) without entering any value.
- You do not need to include trailing commas.