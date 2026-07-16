CSV file format for Bulk Redirects

Overview Example CSV file Important remarks

You can use a CSV file to import URL redirects into a Bulk Redirect List using the Cloudflare dashboard. Each line in the CSV file must follow this format:

<SOURCE_URL>,<TARGET_URL>[,<STATUS_CODE>,<PRESERVE_QUERY_STRING>,<INCLUDE_SUBDOMAINS>,<SUBPATH_MATCHING>,<PRESERVE_PATH_SUFFIX>]

Only the <SOURCE_URL> and <TARGET_URL> values are mandatory. The default value of <STATUS_CODE> is 301 and the default value for all the boolean parameters is FALSE .

To enable one of the URL redirect parameters, use one of the following values: TRUE or true . To keep an option disabled, use one of FALSE or false , or enter a comma (delimiter) without entering any value.

Example CSV file

All the lines in this example are valid lines that you can import in the dashboard:

example.com/contacts,https://example.net/contact-us,301,,,, example.com/about,https://example.net/about-us,,FALSE,TRUE,, example.com/docs,https://example.com/draft-docs,302,,TRUE

Important remarks