Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Rules on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

CSV file format to create Bulk Redirects

You can use a CSV file to create Bulk Redirects using the Cloudflare dashboard. Each line in the CSV file must follow this format:

<SOURCE_URL>,<TARGET_URL>[,<STATUS_CODE>,<PRESERVE_QUERY_STRING>,<INCLUDE_SUBDOMAINS>,<SUBPATH_MATCHING>,<PRESERVE_PATH_SUFFIX>]

Only the <SOURCE_URL> and <TARGET_URL> values are mandatory. The default value of <STATUS_CODE> is 301 and the default value for all the boolean parameters is FALSE.

To enable one of the URL Redirect parameters, use one of the following values: TRUE, true, or 1. To keep an option disabled, use one of FALSE, false, or 0, or enter a comma (delimiter) without entering any value.

​​ Example CSV file

All the lines in this example are valid lines that you can import in the dashboard:

example.com/contacts,https://example.net/contact-us,301,,,,
example.com/about,https://example.net/about-us,,FALSE,TRUE,,
"example.com/search?q=bar,baz",https://example.net/search,,TRUE
example.com/docs,https://example.com/draft-docs,302,,TRUE

​​ Important remarks

  • The CSV file must not include a header row with column names.
  • A source/target URL must be enclosed in quotes (") when it includes a comma (,). You can always enclose URL values in quotes, but it is not required.
  • You can skip an optional value by immediately entering a comma (the delimiter) without entering any value.
  • You do not need to include trailing commas.