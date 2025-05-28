Changelog
Cloudflare Trace now supports Workers
Starting today, customers can use Cloudflare Trace to confirm if a request to a specific URL within their zone is routed through a Workers script.
Cloudflare Trace now supports BYOIP zones
Customers can now use Cloudflare Trace to trace HTTP/S requests through their BYOIP zones.
Cloudflare Trace now supports grey-clouded hostnames
Even if the hostname is not proxied by Cloudflare, Cloudflare Trace will now return all the configurations that Cloudflare would have applied to the request.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-