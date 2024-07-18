Redirect all requests from one domain to another domain
In this example the original domain was replaced with a different domain. All functionality was maintained, except for the HTTP service (port 80) which was discontinued.
- Create a Bulk Redirect List with the following URL redirect:
- Source URL:
example.com/
- Target URL:
https://example.net/
- Subpath matching: Enabled
- Preserve query string: Enabled
- Create a Bulk Redirect Rule that enables this list.
This configuration will perform the following redirects:
|Request URL
|URL after redirect
http://example.com/
https://example.net/
https://example.com/
https://example.net/
https://example.com/my/path/to/page.htm
https://example.net/my/path/to/page.htm
https://example.com/search?q=term
https://example.net/search?q=term