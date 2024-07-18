Redirect all requests from one domain to another domain

In this example the original domain was replaced with a different domain. All functionality was maintained, except for the HTTP service (port 80) which was discontinued.

Create a Bulk Redirect List with the following URL redirect:

Source URL : example.com/

: Target URL : https://example.net/

: Subpath matching : Enabled

: Enabled Preserve query string: Enabled

Create a Bulk Redirect Rule that enables this list.

This configuration will perform the following redirects: