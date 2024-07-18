Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Rules
  3. ...
  4. Examples
  5. Redirect requests from one domain to another

Redirect all requests from one domain to another domain

In this example the original domain was replaced with a different domain. All functionality was maintained, except for the HTTP service (port 80) which was discontinued.

  1. Create a Bulk Redirect List with the following URL redirect:
  • Source URL: example.com/
  • Target URL: https://example.net/
  • Subpath matching: Enabled
  • Preserve query string: Enabled
  1. Create a Bulk Redirect Rule that enables this list.

This configuration will perform the following redirects:

Request URLURL after redirect
http://example.com/https://example.net/
https://example.com/https://example.net/
https://example.com/my/path/to/page.htmhttps://example.net/my/path/to/page.htm
https://example.com/search?q=termhttps://example.net/search?q=term