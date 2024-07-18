Cloudflare Docs
Redirect visitors to the new URL of a specific page

This example static redirect for zone example.com will redirect visitors requesting the /contact-us/ page to the new page URL /contacts/.

When incoming requests match

  • Field: URI Path
  • Operator: equals
  • Value: /contact-us/

If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
http.request.uri.path eq "/contact-us/"

Then

  • Type: Static
  • URL: /contacts/
  • Status code: 301
  • Preserve query string: Enabled

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:

Request URLTarget URLStatus code
example.com/contact-us/example.com/contacts/301
example.com/contact-us/?state=TXexample.com/contacts/?state=TX301
example.com/team/(unchanged)n/a