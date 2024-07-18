Redirect visitors to the new URL of a specific page
This example static redirect for zone
example.com will redirect visitors requesting the
/contact-us/ page to the new page URL
/contacts/.
When incoming requests match
- Field: URI Path
- Operator: equals
- Value:
/contact-us/
If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
http.request.uri.path eq "/contact-us/"
Then
- Type: Static
- URL:
/contacts/
- Status code: 301
- Preserve query string: Enabled
For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:
|Request URL
|Target URL
|Status code
example.com/contact-us/
example.com/contacts/
301
example.com/contact-us/?state=TX
example.com/contacts/?state=TX
301
example.com/team/
|(unchanged)
|n/a