Redirect visitors to the new URL of a specific page

This example static redirect for zone example.com will redirect visitors requesting the /contact-us/ page to the new page URL /contacts/ .

When incoming requests match Field: URI Path

URI Path Operator: equals

equals Value: /contact-us/ If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:

http.request.uri.path eq "/contact-us/" Then Type: Static

Static URL: /contacts/

Status code: 301

301 Preserve query string: Enabled

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects: