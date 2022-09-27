URL forwarding

URL forwarding, also known as URL redirection, navigates the user from a source URL to a target URL with a specific HTTP status code.

Use the following Cloudflare products to perform URL redirects, according to your use case:

Bulk Redirects : Allow you to define a large number of redirects (thousands) at the account level. These URL redirects are essentially static — they do not support string replacement operations or regular expressions. However, you can configure parameters that affect the redirects' URL matching behavior and their runtime behavior.

Dynamic Redirects: Allow you to create powerful URL redirects like redirects based on the source country of requests. Depending on your Cloudflare plan, you can use regular expressions to define the redirect URL.

Bulk Redirects and Dynamic Redirects are available on all Cloudflare plans. The exact quotas and features depend on your plan.

Feature Free Pro Business Enterprise Bulk Redirects Number of Bulk Redirect Rules 15 15 15 50 Number of Bulk Redirect Lists 5 5 5 25 Number of URL redirects across lists 20 500 500 10,000 Dynamic Redirects Number of Dynamic Redirect Rules 10 25 50 125 Dynamic Redirect Rules with regular expressions — — Yes Yes

The quotas in the table are the default quotas for each Cloudflare plan. If you need more URL redirects in Bulk Redirects, contact your account team.

Bulk Redirects features and quotas are per account and they depend on the highest Cloudflare plan on your account.

Dynamic Redirects features and quotas are per zone and depend on the zone plan.