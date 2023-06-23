Compression rule examples

The following examples cover common patterns for configuring compression rules.

​​ Do not apply compression to AVIF images

The following example rule will disable compression for AVIF images, based on either the content type or the file extension specified in the request.

When incoming requests match Media Type equals image/avif OR

File extension equals avif Then Compression options > Disable compression

Example API request The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID {ruleset_id} ) for the http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset operation: curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /rulesets/ { ruleset_id } \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "http.response.content_type.media_type eq \"image/avif\" or http.request.uri.path.extension eq \"avif\"", "action": "compress_response", "action_parameters": { "algorithms": [ { "name": "none" } ] } } ] }'

​​ Use GZIP compression for CSV files or other algorithm if not available

The following example rule will configure GZIP compression as the preferred compression method for CSV files. If the visitor does not support this algorithm, Cloudflare will try to compress the response using a different algorithm supported by the visitor.

When incoming requests match File extension equals csv Then Compression options > Custom > Gzip , Auto

Example API request The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID {ruleset_id} ) for the http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset operation: curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /rulesets/ { ruleset_id } \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "http.request.uri.path.extension eq \"csv\"", "action": "compress_response", "action_parameters": { "algorithms": [ { "name": "gzip" }, { "name": "auto" } ] } } ] }'

​​ Use only Brotli compression for a specific URI path

The following example rule will configure only Brotli compression for a specific URI path.

When incoming requests match URI Path equals /download/assets.tar Then Compression options > Custom > Brotli