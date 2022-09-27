Bulk Redirects API JSON objects

​​ Bulk Redirect Rule

A fully populated Bulk Redirect Rule object has the following JSON structure:

{ "action" : "redirect" , "expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $<LIST_NAME>" , "action_parameters" : { "from_list" : { "name" : "<LIST_NAME>" , "key" : "http.request.full_uri" } } }

The JSON object properties must comply with the following:

action must be redirect

action_parameters must contain a from_list object with additional settings.

from_list must contain the following properties: name : The name of an existing Bulk Redirect List to associate with the current Bulk Redirect Rule. key : An expression that defines the value that will be matched against the configured URL Redirect’s source URL values, following the rules of the URL matching algorithm . Refer to Concepts for more information.

expression must reference the request field used in the key property. Refer to Concepts for more information.

​​ URL Redirect List item

A fully populated URL Redirect List item object has the following JSON structure:

{ "id" : "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a" , "redirect" : { "source_url" : "https://example.com/blog" , "target_url" : "https://example.com/blog/latest" , "status_code" : 301 , "include_subdomains" : false , "subpath_matching" : false , "preserve_query_string" : false , "preserve_path_suffix" : true } , "created_on" : "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z" }