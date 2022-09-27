Bulk Redirects API JSON objects
Bulk Redirect Rule
A fully populated Bulk Redirect Rule object has the following JSON structure:
{ "action": "redirect", "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $<LIST_NAME>", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "<LIST_NAME>", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } }
}
The JSON object properties must comply with the following:
actionmust be
redirect
action_parametersmust contain a
from_listobject with additional settings.
from_listmust contain the following properties:
name: The name of an existing Bulk Redirect List to associate with the current Bulk Redirect Rule.
key: An expression that defines the value that will be matched against the configured URL Redirect’s source URL values, following the rules of the URL matching algorithm. Refer to Concepts for more information.
expressionmust reference the request field used in the
keyproperty. Refer to Concepts for more information.
URL Redirect List item
A fully populated URL Redirect List item object has the following JSON structure:
{ "id": "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a", "redirect": { "source_url": "https://example.com/blog", "target_url": "https://example.com/blog/latest", "status_code": 301, "include_subdomains": false, "subpath_matching": false, "preserve_query_string": false, "preserve_path_suffix": true }, "created_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z", "modified_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z"
}
For details on the
redirect object properties, refer to URL Redirect parameters.