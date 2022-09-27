Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Rules on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Bulk Redirects API JSON objects

​​ Bulk Redirect Rule

A fully populated Bulk Redirect Rule object has the following JSON structure:

{
  "action": "redirect",
  "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $<LIST_NAME>",
  "action_parameters": {
    "from_list": {
      "name": "<LIST_NAME>",
      "key": "http.request.full_uri"
    }
  }

}

The JSON object properties must comply with the following:

  • action must be redirect

  • action_parameters must contain a from_list object with additional settings.

  • from_list must contain the following properties:

    • name: The name of an existing Bulk Redirect List to associate with the current Bulk Redirect Rule.
    • key: An expression that defines the value that will be matched against the configured URL Redirect’s source URL values, following the rules of the URL matching algorithm. Refer to Concepts for more information.

  • expression must reference the request field used in the key property. Refer to Concepts for more information.

​​ URL Redirect List item

A fully populated URL Redirect List item object has the following JSON structure:

{
  "id": "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a",
  "redirect": {
    "source_url": "https://example.com/blog",
    "target_url": "https://example.com/blog/latest",
    "status_code": 301,
    "include_subdomains": false,
    "subpath_matching": false,
    "preserve_query_string": false,
    "preserve_path_suffix": true
  },
  "created_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z",
  "modified_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z"

}

For details on the redirect object properties, refer to URL Redirect parameters.