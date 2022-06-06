FAQ

Below you will find answers to the most commonly asked questions regarding Origin Rules.

​​ What happens if I use both an Origin Rule and a Page Rule to perform a host header/resolve override?

In this situation the Origin Rule parameters will override the Page Rule External link icon Open external link parameters. Consider the following example scenarios:

A Page Rule defines a Host Header Override, but not an Resolve Override. An Origin Rule defines an Resolve Override, but not a Host Header Override. The resulting request will have the Host header defined by the Page Rule and the origin hostname defined by the Origin Rule.

header defined by the Page Rule and the origin hostname defined by the Origin Rule. A Page Rule defines a Host Header Override, and an Origin Rule also defines a Host Header Override. The resulting request will have the Host header defined by the Origin Rule.

​​ Will Cloudflare automatically migrate my Page Rules with Host Header and Resolve Overrides to Origin Rules?

No. This is currently a manual process, since your Page Rules may include additional settings that Origin Rules do not currently support.