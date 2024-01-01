Redirect from root to WWW

This example creates a redirect rule that forwards HTTPS requests from the root domain ( example.com ) to the WWW subdomain ( www.example.com ), while retaining the original path and query string.

When incoming requests match Wildcard pattern Request URL : https://example.com/*

Then Target URL : https://www.example.com/${1}

: Status code : 301

: 301 Preserve query string: Enabled

This rule ensures that only HTTPS requests from the root domain are redirected to the WWW subdomain, leaving other requests (such as HTTP or requests to other subdomains) unchanged.

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:

Request URL Target URL Status code https://example.com/products/ https://www.example.com/products/ 301 https://store.example.com/products/ (unchanged) n/a https://example.com/admin/?logged_out=true https://www.example.com/admin/?logged_out=true 301 http://example.com/?all_items=true (unchanged) n/a http://www.example.com/admin/ (unchanged) n/a