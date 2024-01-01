Redirect from root to WWW

When incoming requests match
- Wildcard pattern
- Request URL:
https://example.com/*
- Request URL:
Then
- Target URL:
https://www.example.com/${1}
- Status code: 301
- Preserve query string: Enabled
Create a redirect rule to forward HTTPS requests from the root (also known as the “apex” or “naked” domain) to the WWW subdomain.
This example creates a redirect rule that forwards HTTPS requests from the root domain (
example.com) to the WWW subdomain (
www.example.com), while retaining the original path and query string.
When incoming requests match
https://example.com/*
Then
https://www.example.com/${1}
This rule ensures that only HTTPS requests from the root domain are redirected to the WWW subdomain, leaving other requests (such as HTTP or requests to other subdomains) unchanged.
For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:
|Request URL
|Target URL
|Status code
https://example.com/products/
https://www.example.com/products/
301
https://store.example.com/products/
|(unchanged)
|n/a
https://example.com/admin/?logged_out=true
https://www.example.com/admin/?logged_out=true
301
http://example.com/?all_items=true
|(unchanged)
|n/a
http://www.example.com/admin/
|(unchanged)
|n/a
Make sure to replace
example.com with your actual hostname before deploying your rule.