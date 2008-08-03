Error page types

|WAF block
|The page displayed when visitors are blocked by a Web Application Firewall rule. This page returns a
403 status code.
|IP/Country block
|The page displayed when a request originates from an blocked IP address or country. This page returns a
403 status code.
|IP/Country challenge
|Presents a challenge to visitors from specified IP addresses or countries. This page returns a
403 status code. For more information, refer to IP Access rules.
|500 class errors
|500 class error pages are displayed when a web server is unable to process a request. For more information, refer to Cloudflare 5XX errors.
|1000 class errors
|1000 class error pages are displayed when a domain’s configuration, security settings, or origin setup prevents Cloudflare from completing a request. For more information, refer to Cloudflare 1XXX errors.
|Managed challenge / I'm Under Attack Mode
|Presents different types of challenges to a visitor depending on the nature of their request and your security settings. This page returns a
403 status code. For more information, refer to Under Attack mode.
|Rate limiting block
|Displayed to visitors when they have been blocked by a rate limiting rule. This page returns a
429 status code.