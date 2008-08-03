 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Error page types

Page typeDescription
WAF blockThe page displayed when visitors are blocked by a Web Application Firewall rule. This page returns a 403 status code.
IP/Country blockThe page displayed when a request originates from an blocked IP address or country. This page returns a 403 status code.
IP/Country challengePresents a challenge to visitors from specified IP addresses or countries. This page returns a 403 status code. For more information, refer to IP Access rules.
500 class errors500 class error pages are displayed when a web server is unable to process a request. For more information, refer to Cloudflare 5XX errors.
1000 class errors1000 class error pages are displayed when a domain’s configuration, security settings, or origin setup prevents Cloudflare from completing a request. For more information, refer to Cloudflare 1XXX errors.
Managed challenge / I'm Under Attack ModePresents different types of challenges to a visitor depending on the nature of their request and your security settings. This page returns a 403 status code. For more information, refer to Under Attack mode.
Rate limiting blockDisplayed to visitors when they have been blocked by a rate limiting rule. This page returns a 429 status code.