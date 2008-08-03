Error page types

WAF block The page displayed when visitors are blocked by a Web Application Firewall rule. This page returns a 403 status code.

IP/Country block The page displayed when a request originates from an blocked IP address or country. This page returns a 403 status code.

IP/Country challenge Presents a challenge to visitors from specified IP addresses or countries. This page returns a 403 status code. For more information, refer to IP Access rules.

500 class errors 500 class error pages are displayed when a web server is unable to process a request. For more information, refer to Cloudflare 5XX errors.

1000 class errors 1000 class error pages are displayed when a domain’s configuration, security settings, or origin setup prevents Cloudflare from completing a request. For more information, refer to Cloudflare 1XXX errors.

Managed challenge / I'm Under Attack Mode Presents different types of challenges to a visitor depending on the nature of their request and your security settings. This page returns a 403 status code. For more information, refer to Under Attack mode.