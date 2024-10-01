Rewrite path for object storage bucket

To remove
/files/ from URI paths before routing request to your object storage bucket, create a new rewrite URL rule and define a dynamic URL path rewrite using wildcard pattern parameters:
When incoming requests match
- Wildcard pattern
- Request URL:
https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/files/*
Then rewrite the path and/or query
- Target path:
/files/*
- Rewrite to:
/${1}
Make sure to replace
<YOUR_HOSTNAME> with your actual hostname and adjust the example paths according to your setup.
Then, use Cloud Connector to route traffic to an object storage bucket.
Thank you for helping improve Cloudflare's documentation!