Rewrite path for object storage bucket

To remove /files/ from URI paths before routing request to your object storage bucket, create a new rewrite URL rule and define a dynamic URL path rewrite using wildcard pattern parameters:

When incoming requests match Wildcard pattern Request URL : https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/files/*

Then rewrite the path and/or query Target path : /files/*

: Rewrite to: /${1}

Make sure to replace <YOUR_HOSTNAME> with your actual hostname and adjust the example paths according to your setup. Then, use Cloud Connector to route traffic to an object storage bucket.