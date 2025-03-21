Normalize encoded slashes in URL path

Different web servers and applications handle encoded forward slashes ( %2F ) in URLs differently. Cloudflare follows RFC 3986 ↗, which specifies that %2F should not be automatically normalized to / because / is a reserved character in URLs, and decoding it might change the intended meaning of the path.

However, many origin servers do automatically decode %2F into / when processing requests. If your origin server behaves this way, you may want to apply the same normalization at Cloudflare’s edge to ensure consistency in request handling, rule evaluation, and logging.

How to normalize %2F

To normalize encoded forward slashes ( %2F ) to standard slashes ( / ) in the request path before subsequent rule evaluation, create a new rewrite URL rule and define a dynamic URL path rewrite using url_decode() function:

Text in Expression Editor: (lower(raw.http.request.full_uri) wildcard "*%2f*") Text after Path > Rewrite to... > Dynamic: url_decode(http.request.uri.path)