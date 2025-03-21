Normalize encoded slashes in URL path

Text in Expression Editor:
Text after Path > Rewrite to... > Dynamic:
Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to normalize encoded forward slashes (
%2F) in the request path to standard slashes (
/).
Different web servers and applications handle encoded forward slashes (
%2F) in URLs differently. Cloudflare follows RFC 3986 ↗, which specifies that
%2F should not be automatically normalized to
/ because
/ is a reserved character in URLs, and decoding it might change the intended meaning of the path.
However, many origin servers do automatically decode
%2F into
/ when processing requests. If your origin server behaves this way, you may want to apply the same normalization at Cloudflare’s edge to ensure consistency in request handling, rule evaluation, and logging.
To normalize encoded forward slashes (
%2F) to standard slashes (
/) in the request path before subsequent rule evaluation, create a new rewrite URL rule and define a dynamic URL path rewrite using
url_decode() function:
Text in Expression Editor:
Text after Path > Rewrite to... > Dynamic:
This transformation ensures that
%2F is always treated as
/ in the request path. This is particularly useful when setting up rules that depend on URL path matching, as it prevents discrepancies caused by differing normalization behaviors.