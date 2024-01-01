Send EU visitors to a Google Cloud Storage bucket
Route all traffic from EU visitors to a Google Cloud Storage bucket using Cloud Connector.
To route requests from visitors in the European Union to a Google Cloud Storage bucket:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Rules > Cloud Connector.
- Select Google Cloud Platform - Cloud Storage as your cloud provider.
- Enter the bucket URL. You can structure this in two ways:
- Subdomain-style URL: For
<BUCKET_NAME>.storage.googleapis.com, your files should be organized in the root of the bucket. For example,
https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/index.htmlwill map to
https://<BUCKET_NAME>.storage.googleapis.com/index.html.
- URI path-style URL: If you set the hostname to
storage.googleapis.com, your bucket must include folders corresponding to the intended URI paths. For example, if you want
https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/eu/index.htmlto map to a file in your bucket, the file should be placed at
https://storage.googleapis.com/<BUCKET_NAME>/eu/index.html.
- Subdomain-style URL: For
- (Optional) Use the Rewrite URL feature of Transform Rules to adjust the URL structure. For example, you can create a URL rewrite that changes
/euto
/<BUCKET_NAME>to match the URI path-style URL structure.
- Click Next and enter a descriptive name like “Route EU visitors to GCP” in Cloud Connector name.
- Under If, select Custom filter expression and enter the following expression:
(ip.geoip.is_in_european_union)
This expression targets traffic from European Union users.
- Select Deploy to activate the rule.
This configuration will route traffic from EU visitors to your Google Cloud Storage bucket. Make sure to replace
<YOUR_HOSTNAME> with your actual hostname and adjust the example paths according to your setup.