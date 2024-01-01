Send EU visitors to a Google Cloud Storage bucket

To route requests from visitors in the European Union to a Google Cloud Storage bucket:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain. Go to Rules > Cloud Connector. Select Google Cloud Platform - Cloud Storage as your cloud provider. Enter the bucket URL. You can structure this in two ways: Subdomain-style URL : For <BUCKET_NAME>.storage.googleapis.com , your files should be organized in the root of the bucket. For example, https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/index.html will map to https://<BUCKET_NAME>.storage.googleapis.com/index.html .

: For , your files should be organized in the root of the bucket. For example, will map to . URI path-style URL: If you set the hostname to storage.googleapis.com , your bucket must include folders corresponding to the intended URI paths. For example, if you want https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/eu/index.html to map to a file in your bucket, the file should be placed at https://storage.googleapis.com/<BUCKET_NAME>/eu/index.html . (Optional) Use the Rewrite URL feature of Transform Rules to adjust the URL structure. For example, you can create a URL rewrite that changes /eu to /<BUCKET_NAME> to match the URI path-style URL structure. Click Next and enter a descriptive name like “Route EU visitors to GCP” in Cloud Connector name. Under If, select Custom filter expression and enter the following expression: (ip.geoip.is_in_european_union)

This expression targets traffic from European Union users. Select Deploy to activate the rule.