Send EU visitors to a Google Cloud Storage bucket

Route all traffic from EU visitors to a Google Cloud Storage bucket using Cloud Connector.

To route requests from visitors in the European Union to a Google Cloud Storage bucket:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Rules > Cloud Connector.
  3. Select Google Cloud Platform - Cloud Storage as your cloud provider.
  4. Enter the bucket URL. You can structure this in two ways:
    • Subdomain-style URL: For <BUCKET_NAME>.storage.googleapis.com, your files should be organized in the root of the bucket. For example, https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/index.html will map to https://<BUCKET_NAME>.storage.googleapis.com/index.html.
    • URI path-style URL: If you set the hostname to storage.googleapis.com, your bucket must include folders corresponding to the intended URI paths. For example, if you want https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/eu/index.html to map to a file in your bucket, the file should be placed at https://storage.googleapis.com/<BUCKET_NAME>/eu/index.html.
  5. (Optional) Use the Rewrite URL feature of Transform Rules to adjust the URL structure. For example, you can create a URL rewrite that changes /eu to /<BUCKET_NAME> to match the URI path-style URL structure.
  6. Click Next and enter a descriptive name like “Route EU visitors to GCP” in Cloud Connector name.
  7. Under If, select Custom filter expression and enter the following expression: (ip.geoip.is_in_european_union)
    This expression targets traffic from European Union users.
  8. Select Deploy to activate the rule.

This configuration will route traffic from EU visitors to your Google Cloud Storage bucket. Make sure to replace <YOUR_HOSTNAME> with your actual hostname and adjust the example paths according to your setup.

