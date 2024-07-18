Rewrite path of moved section of a website
To rewrite everything under
/blog/<PATH> to
/marketing/<PATH> you must modify the first component of the path (
/blog/). Create a rewrite URL rule and use the
regex_replace() function for this purpose:
Text in Expression Editor:
starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/blog/")
Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic:
regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/blog/", "/marketing/")
The
regex_replace() function matches the path component on a regular expression (
^/blog/) and then provides a replacement for that match (
/marketing/).