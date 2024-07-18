Rewrite path of moved section of a website

To rewrite everything under /blog/<PATH> to /marketing/<PATH> you must modify the first component of the path ( /blog/ ). Create a rewrite URL rule and use the regex_replace() function for this purpose:

Text in Expression Editor: starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/blog/") Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic: regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/blog/", "/marketing/")