13 examples

Add a request header with the current bot score Create a request header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to add a X-Bot-Score HTTP header to the request with the current bot score.

Add a response header with a static value Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to add a set-cookie HTTP header to the response with a static value ( cookiename=value ).

Add request header with a static value Create a request header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to add an X-Source HTTP header to the request with a static value ( Cloudflare ).

Remove a request header Create a request header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to remove the cf-connecting-ip HTTP header from the request.

Remove a response header Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to remove the cf-connecting-ip HTTP header from the response.

Rewrite blog archive URLs Create a transform rule to rewrite the URL format /posts/<YYYY>-<MM>-<DD>-<TITLE> to the new format /posts/<YYYY>/<MM>/<DD>/<TITLE> .

Rewrite image paths with several URL segments Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite any requests for /images/<FOLDER1>/<FOLDER2>/<FILENAME> to /img/<FILENAME> .

Rewrite page path for visitors in specific countries Create two rewrite URL rules (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite the path of the welcome page for visitors in specific countries.

Rewrite path of archived blog posts Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite any requests for /news/2012/... URI paths to /archive/news/2012/... .

Rewrite path of moved section of a website Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite everything under /blog/<PATH> to /marketing/<PATH> .

Rewrite URL query string Create a transform rule to rewrite the request path from /blog to /blog?sort-by=date .

Set a response header with the current bot score Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to set an X-Bot-Score HTTP header in the response with the current bot score.