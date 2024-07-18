Examples
13 examples
- Create a request header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to add a
X-Bot-ScoreHTTP header to the request with the current bot score.
- Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to add a
set-cookieHTTP header to the response with a static value (
cookiename=value).
- Create a request header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to add an
X-SourceHTTP header to the request with a static value (
Cloudflare).
- Create a request header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to remove the
cf-connecting-ipHTTP header from the request.
- Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to remove the
cf-connecting-ipHTTP header from the response.
- Create a transform rule to rewrite the URL format
/posts/<YYYY>-<MM>-<DD>-<TITLE>to the new format
/posts/<YYYY>/<MM>/<DD>/<TITLE>.
- Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite any requests for
/images/<FOLDER1>/<FOLDER2>/<FILENAME>to
/img/<FILENAME>.
- Create two rewrite URL rules (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite the path of the welcome page for visitors in specific countries.
- Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite any requests for
/news/2012/...URI paths to
/archive/news/2012/....
- Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite everything under
/blog/<PATH>to
/marketing/<PATH>.
- Create a transform rule to rewrite the request path from
/blogto
/blog?sort-by=date.
- Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to set an
X-Bot-ScoreHTTP header in the response with the current bot score.
- Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to set an
X-Bot-ScoreHTTP header in the response to a static value (
Cloudflare).