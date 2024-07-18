Remove locale information from URL path

This example dynamic redirect for zone example.com will redirect visitors from an old URL format that included the locale (for example, /en-us/<page_name> ) to the new format /<page_name> .

When incoming requests match Field: URI Path

URI Path Operator: matches regex

matches regex Value: ^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/ If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:

http.request.uri.path matches "^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/" Then Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Expression: regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/(.*)", "/${1}")

Status code: 301

301 Preserve query string: Enabled

The function regex_replace() allows you to extract parts of the URL using regular expressions’ capture groups. Create capture groups by putting part of the regular expression in parentheses. Then, reference a capture group using ${<num>} in the replacement string, where <num> is the number of the capture group.

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects: