Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Rules
  3. ...
  4. Examples
  5. Remove locale from URL path

Remove locale information from URL path

This example dynamic redirect for zone example.com will redirect visitors from an old URL format that included the locale (for example, /en-us/<page_name>) to the new format /<page_name>.

When incoming requests match

  • Field: URI Path
  • Operator: matches regex
  • Value: ^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/

If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
http.request.uri.path matches "^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/"

Then

  • Type: Dynamic
  • Expression: regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/(.*)", "/${1}")
  • Status code: 301
  • Preserve query string: Enabled

The function regex_replace() allows you to extract parts of the URL using regular expressions’ capture groups. Create capture groups by putting part of the regular expression in parentheses. Then, reference a capture group using ${<num>} in the replacement string, where <num> is the number of the capture group.

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:

Request URLTarget URLStatus code
example.com/en-us/meet-our-teamexample.com/meet-our-team301
example.com/pt-BR/meet-our-teamexample.com/meet-our-team301
example.com/en-us/calendar?view=monthexample.com/calendar?view=month301
example.com/meet-our-team(unchanged)n/a
example.com/robots.txt(unchanged)n/a