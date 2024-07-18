Remove locale information from URL path
This example dynamic redirect for zone
example.com will redirect visitors from an old URL format that included the locale (for example,
/en-us/<page_name>) to the new format
/<page_name>.
When incoming requests match
- Field: URI Path
- Operator: matches regex
- Value:
^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/
If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
http.request.uri.path matches "^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/"
Then
- Type: Dynamic
- Expression:
regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/(.*)", "/${1}")
- Status code: 301
- Preserve query string: Enabled
The function
regex_replace() allows you to extract parts of the URL using regular expressions’ capture groups. Create capture groups by putting part of the regular expression in parentheses. Then, reference a capture group using
${<num>} in the replacement string, where
<num> is the number of the capture group.
For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:
|Request URL
|Target URL
|Status code
example.com/en-us/meet-our-team
example.com/meet-our-team
301
example.com/pt-BR/meet-our-team
example.com/meet-our-team
301
example.com/en-us/calendar?view=month
example.com/calendar?view=month
301
example.com/meet-our-team
|(unchanged)
|n/a
example.com/robots.txt
|(unchanged)
|n/a