Redirect requests from one country to another domain
In this example, all website visitors from the United Kingdom will be redirected to a different domain, but maintaining current functionality in the same paths.
Create a Bulk Redirect List named
uk_redirect_listwith the following URL redirect:
- Source URL:
https://example.com/
- Target URL:
https://example.co.uk/
- Subpath matching: Enabled
- Preserve query string: Enabled
- Source URL:
Create a Bulk Redirect Rule that enables the previous Bulk Redirect List and set the rule expression to the following:ip.src.country == "GB" and http.request.full_uri in $uk_redirect_list
This configuration will perform the following redirects for UK visitors:
|Request URL
|URL after redirect
https://example.com/
https://example.co.uk/
https://example.com/my/path/to/page.htm
https://example.co.uk/my/path/to/page.htm
https://example.com/search?q=term
https://example.co.uk/search?q=term