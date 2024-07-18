Redirect requests from one country to another domain

In this example, all website visitors from the United Kingdom will be redirected to a different domain, but maintaining current functionality in the same paths.

Create a Bulk Redirect List named uk_redirect_list with the following URL redirect: Source URL : https://example.com/

: Target URL : https://example.co.uk/

: Subpath matching : Enabled

: Enabled Preserve query string: Enabled Create a Bulk Redirect Rule that enables the previous Bulk Redirect List and set the rule expression to the following: ip.src.country == "GB" and http.request.full_uri in $uk_redirect_list

This configuration will perform the following redirects for UK visitors: