Edit Error Pages

Before you start

Before defining a custom error page in your Cloudflare account, you will need to design and code that page. It can be hosted on your own web server or using a Cloudflare product like Snippets.

When designing your custom error page, you can include page-specific custom error tokens. Each custom error token provides diagnostic information that appears on the error page.

To display a custom page for each error, create a separate page per error. For example, to create a custom error page for both IP/Country Block and Interactive Challenge, you must design and publish two separate pages.

Notes Your custom error page should include a page-specific custom error token if applicable and cannot exceed 1.5 MB. Also, it must include HTML <head> and </head> tags.

and tags. Make sure that the referrer meta tag is not present in your custom error page's HTML code since it will disrupt Cloudflare challenges: <meta name="referrer" (...) />

You can use the following custom error template to start building your page:

< html > < head ></ head > < body > ::[REPLACE WITH CUSTOM ERROR TOKEN NAME]:: </ body > </ html >

Example Custom Page for 5XX errors The following HTML code is an example Custom Page for 5XX errors without styling: <! doctype html > < html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title > 5XX Level Errors page </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > 5XX Level Errors </ h1 > < h2 > ::CLOUDFLARE_ERROR_500S_BOX:: </ h2 > </ body > </ html >

Account-level custom error page

To update an account-level custom error page:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Configurations. Select Error Pages and identify your desired custom error page type. (Optional) To preview the current error page (default or custom), select the link in the Show column. To edit the error page, select three dots > Edit next to the page type you previously identified. To use Cloudflare's default page, select Cloudflare default page. To provide a custom error page, select Custom page and enter the URL of the custom error page you created. Select Confirm.

Zone-level custom error page

To edit a zone-level custom error page:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and website. Go to Error Pages and identify your desired custom error page type. (Optional) To preview the current error page (default or custom), select the link in the Show column. To edit the error page, select three dots > Edit next to the page type you previously identified. To use Cloudflare's default page, select Cloudflare default page. To provide a custom error page, select Custom page and enter the URL of the custom error page you created. Select Confirm.

Fetch custom error page again

After successfully setting the content of the custom error page in Error Pages, you can remove the page from your origin server.

If in the future, you need to update your custom error page, you must fetch the page again, even if the page URL remains unchanged. In this case, next to the page type you want to update, select the three dots > Fetch custom page again.