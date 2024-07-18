Redirect UK and France visitors to their specific subdomains
This example dynamic redirect for zone
example.com will redirect United Kingdom and France visitors requesting the website’s root path (
/) to their localized subdomains
https://gb.example.com and
https://fr.example.com, respectively.
When incoming requests match
Using the Expression Editor:
(ip.geoip.country eq "GB" or ip.geoip.country eq "FR") and http.request.uri.path eq "/"
Then
- Type: Dynamic
- Expression:
lower(concat("https://", ip.geoip.country, ".example.com"))
- Status code: 301
For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:
|Visitor country
|Request URL
|Target URL
|Status code
|United Kingdom
example.com
https://gb.example.com
301
|France
example.com
https://fr.example.com
301
|United States
example.com
|(unchanged)
|n/a