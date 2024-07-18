Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Rules
  3. ...
  4. Examples
  5. Redirect local visitors to specific subdomains

Redirect UK and France visitors to their specific subdomains

This example dynamic redirect for zone example.com will redirect United Kingdom and France visitors requesting the website’s root path (/) to their localized subdomains https://gb.example.com and https://fr.example.com, respectively.

When incoming requests match

Using the Expression Editor:
(ip.geoip.country eq "GB" or ip.geoip.country eq "FR") and http.request.uri.path eq "/"

Then

  • Type: Dynamic
  • Expression: lower(concat("https://", ip.geoip.country, ".example.com"))
  • Status code: 301

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:

Visitor countryRequest URLTarget URLStatus code
United Kingdomexample.comhttps://gb.example.com301
Franceexample.comhttps://fr.example.com301
United Statesexample.com(unchanged)n/a