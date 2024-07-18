Redirect UK and France visitors to their specific subdomains

This example dynamic redirect for zone example.com will redirect United Kingdom and France visitors requesting the website’s root path ( / ) to their localized subdomains https://gb.example.com and https://fr.example.com , respectively.

When incoming requests match Using the Expression Editor:

(ip.geoip.country eq "GB" or ip.geoip.country eq "FR") and http.request.uri.path eq "/" Then Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Expression: lower(concat("https://", ip.geoip.country, ".example.com"))

Status code: 301

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects: