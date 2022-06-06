API parameter reference
Create different overrides by including different action parameters in the
action_parameters field:
- Define the
host_headerparameter to override the HTTP
Hostheader of incoming requests.
- Define the
originobject to override the hostname and/or destination port of incoming requests.
Host Header Override parameters
The full syntax of the
action_parameters field for overriding the HTTP
Host header is the following:
"action_parameters": { "host_header": "<HOST_HEADER_VALUE>"
}
Resolve Override and Destination Port Override parameters
The full syntax of the
action_parameters field for overriding both the hostname and the destination port of incoming requests is the following:
"action_parameters": { "origin": { "host": "<HOSTNAME>", "port": <PORT> }
}
If you are only overriding the hostname or the port, omit the
port or
host parameter, respectively.
Configuring several overrides in the same rule
The same Origin Rule can have different types of overrides. For example, a single Origin Rule can perform an HTTP
Host header override and a destination port override. The syntax of such a rule would be the following:
"action_parameters": { "host_header": "<HOST_HEADER_VALUE>", "origin": { "host": "<HOSTNAME>", "port": <PORT> }
}