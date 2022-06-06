Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Rules on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

API parameter reference

Create different overrides by including different action parameters in the action_parameters field:

  • Define the host_header parameter to override the HTTP Host header of incoming requests.
  • Define the origin object to override the hostname and/or destination port of incoming requests.

Host Header Override parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field for overriding the HTTP Host header is the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "host_header": "<HOST_HEADER_VALUE>"

}

Resolve Override and Destination Port Override parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field for overriding both the hostname and the destination port of incoming requests is the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "origin": {
    "host": "<HOSTNAME>",
    "port": <PORT>
  }

}

If you are only overriding the hostname or the port, omit the port or host parameter, respectively.

Configuring several overrides in the same rule

The same Origin Rule can have different types of overrides. For example, a single Origin Rule can perform an HTTP Host header override and a destination port override. The syntax of such a rule would be the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "host_header": "<HOST_HEADER_VALUE>",
  "origin": {
    "host": "<HOSTNAME>",
    "port": <PORT>
  }

}