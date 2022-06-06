API parameter reference

Create different overrides by including different action parameters in the action_parameters field:

Define the host_header parameter to override the HTTP Host header of incoming requests.

parameter to override the HTTP header of incoming requests. Define the origin object to override the hostname and/or destination port of incoming requests.

​​ Host Header Override parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field for overriding the HTTP Host header is the following:

"action_parameters" : { "host_header" : "<HOST_HEADER_VALUE>" }

​​ Resolve Override and Destination Port Override parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field for overriding both the hostname and the destination port of incoming requests is the following:

"action_parameters" : { "origin" : { "host" : "<HOSTNAME>" , "port" : <PORT> } }

If you are only overriding the hostname or the port, omit the port or host parameter, respectively.

​​ Configuring several overrides in the same rule

The same Origin Rule can have different types of overrides. For example, a single Origin Rule can perform an HTTP Host header override and a destination port override. The syntax of such a rule would be the following: