Redirect all requests to a different hostname
This example dynamic redirect will redirect all requests for
smallshop.example.com to a different hostname using HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.
When incoming requests match
- Field: Hostname
- Operator: equals
- Value:
smallshop.example.com
If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
(http.host eq "smallshop.example.com")
Then
- Type: Dynamic
- Expression:
concat("https://globalstore.example.net", http.request.uri.path)
- Status code: 301
- Preserve query string: Enabled
For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:
|Request URL
|Target URL
|Status code
http://smallshop.example.com/
https://globalstore.example.net/
301
http://smallshop.example.com/admin/?logged_out=true
https://globalstore.example.net/admin/?logged_out=true
301
https://smallshop.example.com/?all_items=1
https://globalstore.example.net/?all_items=1
301
http://example.com/about/
|(unchanged)
|n/a