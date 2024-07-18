Redirect all requests to a different hostname

This example dynamic redirect will redirect all requests for smallshop.example.com to a different hostname using HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.

When incoming requests match Field: Hostname

Hostname Operator: equals

equals Value: smallshop.example.com If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:

(http.host eq "smallshop.example.com") Then Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Expression: concat("https://globalstore.example.net", http.request.uri.path)

Status code: 301

301 Preserve query string: Enabled

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects: