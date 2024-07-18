Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Rules
  3. ...
  4. Examples
  5. Redirect requests to a different hostname

Redirect all requests to a different hostname

This example dynamic redirect will redirect all requests for smallshop.example.com to a different hostname using HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.

When incoming requests match

  • Field: Hostname
  • Operator: equals
  • Value: smallshop.example.com

If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
(http.host eq "smallshop.example.com")

Then

  • Type: Dynamic
  • Expression: concat("https://globalstore.example.net", http.request.uri.path)
  • Status code: 301
  • Preserve query string: Enabled

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:

Request URLTarget URLStatus code
http://smallshop.example.com/https://globalstore.example.net/301
http://smallshop.example.com/admin/?logged_out=truehttps://globalstore.example.net/admin/?logged_out=true301
https://smallshop.example.com/?all_items=1https://globalstore.example.net/?all_items=1301
http://example.com/about/(unchanged)n/a