Change URI path and Host header

Text in Expression Editor:
This guide will instruct you how to modify both the URI path and the
Host header of incoming requests using Transform Rules and Origin Rules.
Your website visitors will be routed from
https://<YOUR_SOURCE_HOSTNAME>/uploads/* to
https://<YOUR_TARGET_HOSTNAME>/*.
In this tutorial you will do the following:
/uploads from the path.
Host header to desired hostname.
By following these steps, you can effectively manage both URI paths and
Host headers to route traffic appropriately and optimize request handling.
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain.
Go to Rules > Overview.
Select Create rule > URL Rewrite Rule.
Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
Under If incoming requests match, select Custom filter expression, select Edit expression, and enter the following expression:
Text in Expression Editor:
Under Set Rewrite parameters, select Path > Rewrite to, and select Dynamic.
Define the action for your rewrite URL rule:
Text after Path > Rewrite to > Dynamic:
The
regex_replace() function replaces the
/uploads/ part of the path with
/, changing
/uploads/example.jpg to
/example.jpg.
Select Deploy.
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain.
Go to Rules > Overview.
Select Create rule > Origin Rule.
Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
Under When incoming requests match, define the rule expression:
Text in Expression Editor:
Under Set origin parameters, select Host Header > Rewrite to.
Configure the rule to modify the
Host header to desired hostname:
Text after Host Header > Rewrite to:
This will set the
Host header to
example.com for matching requests. Make sure to replace
example.com with your actual hostname.
(Optional) To route requests to a different origin (DNS target), use DNS override:
Text after DNS Record > Override to:
This will route requests to the DNS target of
example.com instead of your default DNS record.
Select Deploy.
After completing this setup, incoming traffic for
https://<YOUR_SOURCE_HOSTNAME>/uploads/* will be routed to
https://<YOUR_TARGET_HOSTNAME>/*.
Ensure the filters for the URL rewrite and the origin rule (or Cloud Connector rule) are precise to avoid unintended rule executions.
Remember that rules are evaluated in sequence, so Transform Rules (including URL rewrites) run before Origin Rules or Cloud Connector.