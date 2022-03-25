How URL normalization works
URL normalization modifies separators, encoded elements, and literal bytes in incoming URLs so that they conform to a consistent formatting standard.
For example, consider a firewall rule that blocks requests whose URLs match
www.example.com/hello. The rule would not block a request containing an encoded element —
www.example.com/%68ello. Normalizing incoming URLs at the edge helps simplify Cloudflare firewall rules expressions that use URLs.
The URL normalization performed according to RFC-3986 is as follows:
- The following unreserved characters are percent decoded:
- Alphabetical characters:
a-
z,
A-
Z(decoded from
%41-
%5Aand
%61-
%7A)
- Digit characters:
0-
9(decoded from
%30-
%39)
- hyphen
-(
%2D), period
.(
%2E), underscore
_(
%5F), and tilde
~(
%7E)
- Alphabetical characters:
- These reserved characters are not encoded or decoded:
: / ? # [ ] @ ! $ & ' ( ) * + , ; =
- Other characters, for example literal byte values, are percent encoded.
- Percent encoded representations are converted to upper case.
- URL paths are normalized according to the Remove Dot Segments protocol.
In addition to the rules defined in RFC-3986, Cloudflare can apply the following extra normalization techniques:
- Normalize back slashes (
\) into forward slashes (
/).
- Merge successive forward slashes (for example,
//will be normalized to
/).
The performed URL normalization varies according to the configured settings. For more information, refer to URL normalization settings .
URL normalization examples
The following table shows some examples of URL normalization when using the Cloudflare normalization type :
|URL
|Normalized URL
example.com/en/hello/
example.com/en/hello/
example.com/en//%68ello\path
example.com/en/hello/path
example.com\hello
example.com/hello
example.com/./en//hello./
example.com/en/hello./