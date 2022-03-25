How URL normalization works

URL normalization modifies separators, encoded elements, and literal bytes in incoming URLs so that they conform to a consistent formatting standard.

For example, consider a firewall rule that blocks requests whose URLs match www.example.com/hello . The rule would not block a request containing an encoded element — www.example.com/%68ello . Normalizing incoming URLs at the edge helps simplify Cloudflare firewall rules expressions that use URLs.

The URL normalization performed according to RFC-3986 External link icon Open external link is as follows:

The following unreserved characters are percent decoded External link icon Open external link : Alphabetical characters: a - z , A - Z (decoded from %41 - %5A and %61 - %7A ) Digit characters: 0 - 9 (decoded from %30 - %39 ) hyphen - ( %2D ), period . ( %2E ), underscore _ ( %5F ), and tilde ~ ( %7E )

: These reserved characters are not encoded or decoded: : / ? # [ ] @ ! $ & ' ( ) * + , ; =

Other characters, for example literal byte values, are percent encoded.

Percent encoded representations are converted to upper case.

URL paths are normalized according to the Remove Dot Segments External link icon Open external link protocol.

In addition to the rules defined in RFC-3986, Cloudflare can apply the following extra normalization techniques:

Normalize back slashes ( \ ) into forward slashes ( / ).

) into forward slashes ( ). Merge successive forward slashes (for example, // will be normalized to / ).

The performed URL normalization varies according to the configured settings. For more information, refer to URL normalization settings .

​​ URL normalization examples

The following table shows some examples of URL normalization when using the Cloudflare normalization type :