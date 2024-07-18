Rewrite path with several URL segments to a different URL segment

To rewrite paths like /images/<FOLDER1>/<FOLDER2>/<FILENAME> — where <FOLDER1> , <FOLDER2> , and <FILENAME> can vary — to /img/<FILENAME> , create a rewrite URL rule with a dynamic rewrite of the path component:

Text in Expression Editor: http.request.uri.path ~ "^/images/[^/]+/[^/]+/[^/]+$" Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic: regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/images/[^/]+/[^/]+/(.+)$", "/img/${1}")