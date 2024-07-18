Rewrite path with several URL segments to a different URL segment
To rewrite paths like
/images/<FOLDER1>/<FOLDER2>/<FILENAME> — where
<FOLDER1>,
<FOLDER2>, and
<FILENAME> can vary — to
/img/<FILENAME>, create a rewrite URL rule with a dynamic rewrite of the path component:
Text in Expression Editor:
http.request.uri.path ~ "^/images/[^/]+/[^/]+/[^/]+$"
Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic:
regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/images/[^/]+/[^/]+/(.+)$", "/img/${1}")
For example, this rule would rewrite the
/images/nature/animals/tiger.png path to
/img/tiger.png.