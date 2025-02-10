The following sections provide examples of common API calls for managing custom error assets at the zone level.
To perform the same operations at the account level, use the corresponding account-level API endpoints.
Create a custom error asset
The following
POST request creates a new custom error asset in a zone based on the provided URL:
To create an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:
The following
GET request retrieves a list of custom error assets configured in the zone:
To retrieve a list of assets at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:
Update a custom error asset
The following
PUT request updates the URL of an existing custom error asset at the zone level named
500_error_template:
You can update the asset description and URL. You cannot update the asset name after creation.
If you provide the same URL when updating an asset, Cloudflare will fetch the URL again, along with its resources.
To update an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:
The following
GET request retrieves the details of an existing custom error asset at the zone level named
500_error_template:
To retrieve an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:
Delete a custom error asset
The following
DELETE request deletes an existing custom error asset at the zone level named
500_error_template:
If the request is successful, the response will have a
204 HTTP status code.
To delete an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint: