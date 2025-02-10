The following sections provide examples of common API calls for managing custom error assets at the zone level.

To perform the same operations at the account level, use the corresponding account-level API endpoints.

Create a custom error asset

The following POST request creates a new custom error asset in a zone based on the provided URL:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_pages/assets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "500_error_template", "description": "Standard 5xx error template page", "url": "https://example.com/errors/500_template.html" }'

{ " result " : { " name " : "500_error_template" , " description " : "Standard 5xx error template page" , " url " : "https://example.com/errors/500_template.html" , " last_updated " : "2025-02-10T11:36:07.810215Z" , " size_bytes " : 2048 }, " success " : true }

To create an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom_pages/assets

List custom error assets

The following GET request retrieves a list of custom error assets configured in the zone:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_pages/assets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

{ " result " : [ { " name " : "500_error_template" , " description " : "Standard 5xx error template page" , " url " : "https://example.com/errors/500_template.html" , " last_updated " : "2025-02-10T11:36:07.810215Z" , " size_bytes " : 2048 } // ... ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result_info " : { " count " : 2 , " page " : 1 , " per_page " : 20 , " total_count " : 2 , " total_pages " : 1 } }

To retrieve a list of assets at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ZONE_ID/custom_pages/assets

The following PUT request updates the URL of an existing custom error asset at the zone level named 500_error_template :

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_pages/assets/500_error_template" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "description": "Standard 5xx error template page", "url": "https://example.com/errors/500_new_template.html" }'

{ " result " : { " name " : "500_error_template" , " description " : "Standard 5xx error template page" , " url " : "https://example.com/errors/500_new_template.html" , " last_updated " : "2025-02-10T13:13:07.810215Z" , " size_bytes " : 3145 }, " success " : true }

You can update the asset description and URL. You cannot update the asset name after creation.

If you provide the same URL when updating an asset, Cloudflare will fetch the URL again, along with its resources.

To update an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/custom_pages/assets/{asset_name}

Get a custom error asset

The following GET request retrieves the details of an existing custom error asset at the zone level named 500_error_template :

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_pages/assets/500_error_template" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

{ " result " : { " name " : "500_error_template" , " description " : "Standard 5xx error template page" , " url " : "https://example.com/errors/500_new_template.html" , " last_updated " : "2025-02-10T13:13:07.810215Z" , " size_bytes " : 3145 }, " success " : true }

To retrieve an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom_pages/assets/$ASSET_NAME

Delete a custom error asset

The following DELETE request deletes an existing custom error asset at the zone level named 500_error_template :

Terminal window curl --request DELETE \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_pages/assets/500_error_template" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

If the request is successful, the response will have a 204 HTTP status code.

To delete an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint: