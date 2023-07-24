Configure via API
You can create Snippets using the Cloudflare API.
The API token used in API requests to manage Snippets must have at least the following permission:
- Zone > Snippets > Edit
To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Snippets endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL:
The
{zone_id} argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.
The following table summarizes the available operations.
|Operation
|Verb + Endpoint
|List all code snippets
GET /zones/{zone_id}/snippets
|Create/update code snippet
PUT /zones/{zone_id}/snippets/{snippet_name}
|Delete code snippet
DELETE /zones/{zone_id}/snippets/{snippet_name}
|List snippet rules
GET /zones/{zone_id}/snippets/snippet_rules
|Create/update/delete snippet rules
PUT /zones/{zone_id}/snippets/snippet_rules
To create or update a Snippet, use the following
PUT request. The snippet is named
{snippet_name} and the body contains the JavaScript code.
The required body parameters are:
files: The file with your JavaScript code.
metadata: Object containing
main_module, which must match the filename of the uploaded file.
To make this example work, save your JavaScript code in a file named
example.js, and then execute
curl command with a
PUT request from the folder where
example.js is located.
Once you have created a code snippet, you can link it to rules. This is done via the following
PUT request to the
snippet_rules endpoint.