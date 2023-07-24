Configure via API

You can create Snippets using the Cloudflare API.

Required permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Snippets must have at least the following permission:

Zone > Snippets > Edit

Note A token with this permission is only valid for the Snippets endpoints described in this page. You cannot use it to interact with the http_request_snippets phase via Rulesets API.

Endpoints

To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Snippets endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {zone_id} argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The following table summarizes the available operations.

Operation Verb + Endpoint List all code snippets GET /zones/{zone_id}/snippets Create/update code snippet PUT /zones/{zone_id}/snippets/{snippet_name} Delete code snippet DELETE /zones/{zone_id}/snippets/{snippet_name} List snippet rules GET /zones/{zone_id}/snippets/snippet_rules Create/update/delete snippet rules PUT /zones/{zone_id}/snippets/snippet_rules

Example API calls

To create or update a Snippet, use the following PUT request. The snippet is named {snippet_name} and the body contains the JavaScript code.

Terminal window curl --request PUT https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/snippets/{snippet_name} \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: multipart/form-data" \ --form [email protected] \ --form metadata='{"main_module":"example.js"}'

The required body parameters are:

files : The file with your JavaScript code.

: The file with your JavaScript code. metadata : Object containing main_module , which must match the filename of the uploaded file.

To make this example work, save your JavaScript code in a file named example.js , and then execute curl command with a PUT request from the folder where example.js is located.

Example response { " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " success " : true , " result " : { " created_on " : "2023-07-24-00:00:00" , " modified_on " : "2023-07-24-00:00:00" , " snippet_name " : "snippet_name_01" } }

Caution When using this endpoint to create a new rule and keep existing rules, you must include all rules in the request body. Omitting an existing rule will delete the corresponding rule.

Once you have created a code snippet, you can link it to rules. This is done via the following PUT request to the snippet_rules endpoint.