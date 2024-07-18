Redirect all requests for a domain to the root page of different domain

In this example, an old website was discontinued and replaced by a new one in a different domain. The functionality is different, and all URLs should now point to the root of the new domain. The same applies to any subdomains of the old domain.

Create a Bulk Redirect List with the following URL redirect: Source URL : example.com/

: Target URL : https://example.net/

: Subpath matching : Enabled

: Enabled Include subdomains : Enabled

: Enabled Preserve path suffix: Disabled Create a Bulk Redirect Rule that enables this list.

This configuration will perform the following redirects: