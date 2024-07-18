Redirect all requests for a domain to the root page of different domain
In this example, an old website was discontinued and replaced by a new one in a different domain. The functionality is different, and all URLs should now point to the root of the new domain. The same applies to any subdomains of the old domain.
Create a Bulk Redirect List with the following URL redirect:
- Source URL:
example.com/
- Target URL:
https://example.net/
- Subpath matching: Enabled
- Include subdomains: Enabled
- Preserve path suffix: Disabled
Create a Bulk Redirect Rule that enables this list.
This configuration will perform the following redirects:
|Request URL
|URL after redirect
http://example.com/
https://example.net/
https://example.com/
https://example.net/
https://subdomain.example.com/
https://example.net/
https://example.com/my/path/to/page.htm
https://example.net/
https://example.com/search?q=term
https://example.net/