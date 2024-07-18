Rewrite path of welcome page for visitors in specific countries
To have a welcome page in two languages, create two rewrite URL rules with a static rewrite of the path component:
Rewrite URL rule #1
Text in Expression Editor:
http.request.uri.path == "/welcome.html" && ip.geoip.country == "GB"
Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Static:
/welcome-gb.html
Rewrite URL rule #2
Text in Expression Editor:
http.request.uri.path == "/welcome.html" && ip.geoip.country == "PT"
Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Static:
/welcome-pt.html