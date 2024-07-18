Cloudflare Docs
Rewrite path of welcome page for visitors in specific countries

To have a welcome page in two languages, create two rewrite URL rules with a static rewrite of the path component:

Rewrite URL rule #1

Text in Expression Editor:

http.request.uri.path == "/welcome.html" && ip.geoip.country == "GB"

Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Static:

/welcome-gb.html

Rewrite URL rule #2

Text in Expression Editor:

http.request.uri.path == "/welcome.html" && ip.geoip.country == "PT"

Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Static:

/welcome-pt.html