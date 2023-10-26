URL normalization examples
The following table shows how different URL normalization settings affect request URLs before they pass to other Cloudflare features and to the origin server:
|Incoming URL
|Normalization type
|Normalize incoming URLs
|Normalize URLs to origin
|URL at Cloudflare’s network
|URL passed to origin server
www.example.com/hello
|(any)
|Off
|Off
www.example.com/hello
www.example.com/hello
www.example.com/hello
|(any)
|On
|Off
www.example.com/hello
www.example.com/hello
www.example.com/hello
|(any)
|On
|On
www.example.com/hello
www.example.com/hello
example.com/%68ello
|(any)
|Off
|Off
example.com/%68ello
example.com/%68ello
example.com/%68ello
|(any)
|On
|Off
example.com/hello
example.com/%68ello
example.com/%68ello
|(any)
|On
|On
example.com/hello
example.com/hello
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
|RFC-3986
|Off
|Off
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
|RFC-3986
|On
|Off
example.com/hello//pa%5Cth
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
|RFC-3986
|On
|On
example.com/hello//pa%5Cth
example.com/hello//pa%5Cth
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
|Cloudflare
|Off
|Off
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
|Cloudflare
|On
|Off
example.com/hello/pa/th
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\th
|Cloudflare
|On
|On
example.com/hello/pa/th
example.com/hello/pa/th
example.com/hello//../path
|RFC-3986
|On
|On
example.com/hello/path
example.com/hello/path
example.com/hello//../path
|Cloudflare
|On
|On
example.com/path
example.com/path
example.com/hello/\../path
|RFC-3986
|On
|On
example.com/hello/%5C../path
example.com/hello/%5C../path
example.com/hello/\../path
|Cloudflare
|On
|On
example.com/path
example.com/path