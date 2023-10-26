Cloudflare Docs
Rules
URL normalization examples

The following table shows how different URL normalization settings affect request URLs before they pass to other Cloudflare features and to the origin server:

Incoming URLNormalization typeNormalize incoming URLsNormalize URLs to originURL at Cloudflare’s networkURL passed to origin server
www.example.com/hello(any)OffOffwww.example.com/hellowww.example.com/hello
www.example.com/hello(any)OnOffwww.example.com/hellowww.example.com/hello
www.example.com/hello(any)OnOnwww.example.com/hellowww.example.com/hello
example.com/%68ello(any)OffOffexample.com/%68elloexample.com/%68ello
example.com/%68ello(any)OnOffexample.com/helloexample.com/%68ello
example.com/%68ello(any)OnOnexample.com/helloexample.com/hello
example.com/%68ello//pa\thRFC-3986OffOffexample.com/%68ello//pa\thexample.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\thRFC-3986OnOffexample.com/hello//pa%5Cthexample.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\thRFC-3986OnOnexample.com/hello//pa%5Cthexample.com/hello//pa%5Cth
example.com/%68ello//pa\thCloudflareOffOffexample.com/%68ello//pa\thexample.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\thCloudflareOnOffexample.com/hello/pa/thexample.com/%68ello//pa\th
example.com/%68ello//pa\thCloudflareOnOnexample.com/hello/pa/thexample.com/hello/pa/th
example.com/hello//../pathRFC-3986OnOnexample.com/hello/pathexample.com/hello/path
example.com/hello//../pathCloudflareOnOnexample.com/pathexample.com/path
example.com/hello/\../pathRFC-3986OnOnexample.com/hello/%5C../pathexample.com/hello/%5C../path
example.com/hello/\../pathCloudflareOnOnexample.com/pathexample.com/path