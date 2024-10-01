// Define your customizable inputs const title = "We'll Be Right Back!" ; const message = "Our site is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance. We’re working hard to bring you a better experience. Thank you for your patience and understanding." ; const estimatedTime = "1 hour" ; const contactEmail = "support@example.com" ; const contactPhone = "+1 234 567 89" ; export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Serve the maintenance page as a response return new Response ( generateMaintenancePage () , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, }; function generateMaintenancePage () { return ` <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title> ${ title } </title> <style> body { margin: 0; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; height: 100vh; background-color: #f4f4f4; color: #333; text-align: center; } .container { max-width: 600px; padding: 20px; } h1 { font-size: 2rem; color: #0056b3; margin-bottom: 10px; } p { font-size: 1rem; margin-bottom: 20px; line-height: 1.5; } .contact { margin-top: 20px; font-size: 0.9rem; color: #666; } .contact a { color: #0056b3; text-decoration: none; } .contact a:hover { text-decoration: underline; } .logo { margin: 20px 0; max-width: 150px; } .timer { font-weight: bold; color: #e63946; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <h1> ${ title } </h1> <p> ${ message } </p> <p>If all goes to plan, we'll be back online in <span class="timer"> ${ estimatedTime } </span>. 🚀</p> <p class="contact"> Need help? Reach out to us at <a href="mailto: ${ contactEmail } "> ${ contactEmail } </a> or call us at <a href="tel: ${ contactPhone } "> ${ contactPhone } </a>. </p> </div> </body> </html> ` ; }